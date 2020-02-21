Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

SATS opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. Echostar has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Echostar by 14,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Echostar by 1,583.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Echostar by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

