Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 1,498,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,056. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

