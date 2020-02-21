Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EKSO remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. 111,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.46.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

