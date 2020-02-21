Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Sidoti from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.
WIRE opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
