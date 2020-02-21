Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Sidoti from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

WIRE opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

