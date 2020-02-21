Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)’s share price was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.59, approximately 322,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 281,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.87.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

