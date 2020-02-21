Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.57. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 1,930,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.83.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

