EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Shares Up 0.3%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 306.56 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 306.50 ($4.03), 16,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($4.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.67.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

