EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at KeyCorp

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $252.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

Shares of EPAM opened at $238.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.44. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $154.93 and a 12 month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

