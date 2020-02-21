Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE:EFX opened at $161.43 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

