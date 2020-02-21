Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $1,094,270.55 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $645.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $417.25 and a 1 year high of $654.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

