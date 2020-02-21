Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Karl Strohmeyer Sells 1,081 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $417.25 and a 52-week high of $654.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.59 and a 200-day moving average of $569.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

