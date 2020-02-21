Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.