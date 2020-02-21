Eric Drape Sells 8,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEVA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.