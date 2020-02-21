Eric Drape Sells 8,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TEVA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
