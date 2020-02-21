ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.74, approximately 46,727 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 27,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4027 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

