ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VOO opened at $309.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

