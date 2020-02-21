ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 177,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

