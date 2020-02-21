ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

