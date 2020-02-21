ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.