Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.07.

ES stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. 395,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

