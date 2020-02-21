Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.07.
ES stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. 395,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
