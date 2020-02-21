Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Down 3.3%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, 24,655 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 85,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Johnson acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Company insiders own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

