Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 6.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 401,747 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 748,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44.
About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
