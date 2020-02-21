Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 6.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 401,747 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 748,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.