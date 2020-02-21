Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Up 7.9%

Exor NV (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.60, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.