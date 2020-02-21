Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPD opened at $75.47 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

