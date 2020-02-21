Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $508,107.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $502,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,058,709.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,319 shares of company stock worth $2,641,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,172. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.