Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166.75 ($2.19), 334,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 84,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million and a PE ratio of -9.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.46.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

