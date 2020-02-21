Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 3.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $387,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 28.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,343. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

