FIL Ltd Acquires 2,548,443 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 375.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.23% of Methanex worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Methanex stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

