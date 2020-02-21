FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Nike worth $141,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Nike by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nike by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 330,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.53 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

