FIL Ltd Sells 1,131,981 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.37% of Qiagen worth $182,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

QGEN opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

