FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 8,101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after buying an additional 931,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.