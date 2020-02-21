FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 105 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.38. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

