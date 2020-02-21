FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 306 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

