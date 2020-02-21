First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

