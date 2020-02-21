First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $58.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $210.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

