First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $344.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.09. The stock has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.