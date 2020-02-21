First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 116,702 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,702 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.