First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.