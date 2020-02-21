First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,933 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

