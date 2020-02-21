First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.