First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,821,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

