First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 3,040 ($39.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,735.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,494.32. The stock has a market cap of $825.37 million and a PE ratio of 60.32. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

