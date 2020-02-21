FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Shares of FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $13.35. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 1,340 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -0.37.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

