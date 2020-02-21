Fmr LLC Acquires 11,052,918 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Kroger worth $1,122,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.