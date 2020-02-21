Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Dollar Tree worth $1,454,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

