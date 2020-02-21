Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391,889 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,688,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $363.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

