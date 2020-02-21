Fmr LLC Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,573,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 221,536 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Intel worth $1,051,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

