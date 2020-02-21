Fmr LLC Purchases 2,689,765 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,266,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $8,481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

