Fmr LLC Sells 1,080,453 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,112,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080,453 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.44% of Southern worth $962,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

