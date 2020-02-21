FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 357,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,192. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

