Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Lowered to $52.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its price target dropped by Zacks Investment Research to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

FELE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 18,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

